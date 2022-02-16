KFC Outlet Says 'Kashmir Integral Part of India', Gets Appreciated on Indian Twitter

KFC faced online boycott in India after its Pakistan branch posted a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Netizens alleged that such a message showed disrespect for the territorial sovereignty of India. However, the MNC seems to be sliding back into India’s good books after the photo of a KFC outlet declaring “entire Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India" has gone viral. The hashtag ‘KFC India’ trended on Twitter as social media users celebrated the clear stance by the outlet.

MNC food chain KFC was facing a boycott call on Indian Twitter due to the social media posts it put up last year on Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan. Other chains like Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut were being boycotted too with hashtags ‘boycottdominos’ and ‘Pizza Hut’ due to similar messages put up by their Pakistani branches. “We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day to realise their right to freedom," KFC had posted. “We stand with you - Kashmir Solidarity Day’ said Pizza Hut Pak handle. Indian consumers called for a boycott of these eateries after these posts surfaced in social media. This comes soon after Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors were being boycotted for the same reason.

