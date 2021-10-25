KFC's Job Rejection Letter Asking For More Experience 'Under Wing' Sparks Debate

Job rejections are never easy, not even when you apply for a position half-heartedly. But the disappointment of this Twitter user was at another level after her job application was turned down by KFC for not having enough experience. Now, you may feel that it is a justified ground for rejection, unless we tell that you she had an experience of two and half years working for KFC. The woman named Sophie Corcoran had applied for a position at the Durham branch of the fast-food chain and now her rejection letter has gone viral on the internet. Sharing her rejection letter on Twitter, Sophie tweeted, "I can’t even get a job in KFC up in Durham because ‘I don’t have experience’ despite working at KFC for two and a half years. I give up with Durham. I want to move back home now I just want my life back." Reacting to the tweet, people expressed their sympathies with Sophie and called the letter 'most cringe rejection' ever.

What attracted extra attention from Twitterati was the content of the letter that just had too many 'chicken' related puns. "I'm more shocked by the bad puns, sure use them when you are offering someone a job, but in a rejection letter!" wrote a user in his reaction.

Sophie's tweet received over 1500 likes along with nearly 700 replies on the microblogging platform. Check some other reactions here:

While expressing their sympathies with Sophie, they could not stop chuckling over the letter’s content. Meanwhile, there were also some users who were not convinced by Sophie’s version of the story. "Lmao. I can't describe the emotion I feel at their use of language. I'm so confused. I suppose they tried, which is cute. (On the note of you being rejected, I assume they just sent out some standard rejection letter as your story is ridiculous)."

