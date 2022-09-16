Kid Gifts Doll To Grandma, Her Reaction Is Winning Hearts

In today’s dose of heartwarming content we have a video of a woman who couldn’t control her tears after her granddaughter paid her a visit with a sweet surprise. While grandparents are known to shower love and affection on their grandkids, the tables were turned this time. And the result was simply adorable. In the clip, the old woman’s reaction upon receiving the present has left social media users teary-eyed.

The clip opens with the grandmother opening the gift brought by her granddaughter. She was heard saying, “You didn’t have to get me a gift. Your visit was enough." With eyes full of excitement, the old woman continues to unwrap the present, unaware of the sweet surprise awaiting her.

The moment she opens the packet, the grandmother bursts into an uncontrollable happy chuckle. She takes out the doll in her hands, and embraces it in her arms, saying, “I love it" multiple times.

She flaunts the doll in front of the camera, before bringing it close to her chest, and her lovely smile refuses to leave her face. “You don’t know but my whole life I wanted a doll like this," expressed the old granny, hugging the doll.

“I’ve never had a doll like this": A granddaughter surprises grandma with a doll—Abuelita can’t handle her excitement" read the caption of the clip.

Instagram users dropped sweet comments on the post. “Her inner child coming out," a user said. While another commented, “So precious." The video has so far garnered over 7 lakh views and counting.

One of the users was able to relate with the old granny. Explaining the love of the old woman for that doll, the user said, “This is sweet. For anyone that doesn’t know, Marilú dolls we’re all the rage back when this lady was most likely a little girl and wasn’t able to ever get one."

What are your thoughts on the clip?

