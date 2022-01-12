Kid Instructs Guests to 'Go Straight Home' After Seeing Mom Slog in Kitchen for Hours

A little boy is ruling the hearts of netizens and the reason will simply make you smile. But before we proceed, let’s just agree on the fact that no one should ever underestimate kids when it comes to their parents. This story is about a little boy who was so mad seeing his mother work in the kitchen non-stop catering to his father’s friends at their home that he yelled at the guests to ‘eat and go straight' to their homes rather than making his mom work more. It is no secret that women everywhere have got the shorter end of the stick when it comes to unpaid household labour. In a recent incident at household, a woman was working rigorously in the kitchen to make varieties of food and serve it to her husband’s friends chilling at their home.

In a clip that is doing rounds on Twitter, a man is recording a video of his friend’s sons bringing food from the kitchen to the dinner table. Just as he says, ‘Mashallah at these kids for helping their father,’ the youngest son shouts, ‘Who are the guests?’ One of the guests replies, ‘I am the guest’ after which the kid yells at him: ‘You are not welcome!’ The man recording the video asks why, to which the kid says angrily: ‘My mum has been working in the kitchen since yesterday. Everyone eat and go straight back to your house,’ leaving everyone at the dinner table in splits.

Even the father of the kid bursts into laughter and holds him to calm him down.

Watch the video here:

The little boy is winning the Internet with his priceless and honest concern for his mother.

