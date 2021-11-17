Kid with Rare Ailment Needs ‘World’s Costliest’ Drug Worth Rs 16 Cr. Here’s What You Can Do

In October this year, 10-month-old Diya’s parents received the heartbreaking diagnosis that their daughter has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 2). This genetic condition has been in the news in recent times due to the rarity of its incidence, and also the Rs 16 crore drug that is required to treat it. In a fundraiser on Impact Guru, the parents - Bhavana and Nandagopal from Bengaluru - say: “Diya’s best hope for the cure and a relatively normal life is Zolgensma, produced by Novartis which costs Rs 16 crore. The cost for this gene therapy treatment of SMA is completely beyond our means. Hence this appeal for contributions. Contributions such as yours along with our savings will enable us to buy the injection needed for little Diya. SMA if untreated leads to rapid deterioration of muscles and the only cure is this injection. The earlier Diya gets Zolgensma, the more effective it will be for her in arresting the progress of the disease." Zolgensma is said to be the most expensive drug in the world. The parents hope that the crowdfunding campaign can save their daughter’s life, just the way it had saved Ayaansh Gupta from Hyderabad. The three-year-old too was diagnosed with SMA this year, and crowdfunding saved his life as 65,000 donors raised the requisite amount over three-and-a-half months. In the same way, Mohammad from Kerala, who also had SMA, received a fresh shot at life after strangers came together to pay for the drug via a crowdfunding platform.

This is how you can help Diya:

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-diya-nandagopal

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy?

The National Organisation for Rare Disorders says that Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a group of inherited disorders characterized by a loss of certain nerve cells in the spinal cord called motor neurons. The loss of motor neurons leads to progressive muscle weakness and muscle wasting (atrophy) in muscles closest to the trunk of the body (proximal muscles) such as the shoulders, hips and back. These muscles are necessary for crawling, walking, sitting up and head control. The more severe types of SMA can affect muscles involved in feeding, swallowing and breathing. There are four types of SMA.

Right now, there are three drugs that have been approved by The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat this inherited condition, and Zolgensma is one of them. This drug is a one-time gene therapy treatment that is known to help children with SMA lead healthier lives.

Why is the drug so costly?

Zolgensma is said to be priced so high because of the years of research that went in making this drug. Also, the manufacturer, Novartis, argued that this one-time drug dramatically alters the life of the patient, and costs less than the alternatives that require years of gene therapy. “The current 10-year cost of chronic therapy, which is given over the patient’s lifetime, can often exceed USD 4 million (more than Rs 29 crore) in just the first 10 years of a young child’s life. In addition, that therapy stops working if treatment is stopped. Zolgensma is expected to save costs in the healthcare system compared to chronic treatment for the treatment and care of SMA," the company had said in a release.

However, for patients in India, the drug costs Rs 22 crore including the import duty and GST. The central government has waived off the taxes for certain cases, but it’s high time that it announced a blanket waive of taxes on such life-saving and expensive drugs. In 2020, Novartis launched a Managed Access Programme in which it gives free drug to a select few patients chosen through a lottery, but for a fast-progressing disease, it is not the best bet.

