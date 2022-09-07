'Kidding Me?' EaseMyTrip Co-founder Shares Texts From Candidate Dropping Out on Joining Day

While LinkedIn’s toxic upliftment of “hustle culture" and exploitative practices by CEOs have been increasingly coming under fire, EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has shared a problem that he claims employers have been facing. Sharing a screengrab of text messages from a candidate, Pitti wrote on Twitter, “Someone pls solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevelant & ends up wasting so much time & resource. Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & rejects all other potential candidates. But candidate decides on very last day, that they won’t be joining."

The texts show the candidate informing Pitti that they wouldn’t be joining EaseMyTrip on the very day they were supposed to join with the company. As reasoning, the candidate wrote, “Though I was very motivated to be there, but incidentally I met a CEO of House of D2C brand who was building something similar and seeking a lead." A frustrated Pitti replied with: “Are you kidding me? Sharing this on the day you were supposed to join?"

Some people equated the situation to an employer firing a employee, with one Twitter user writing, “Employers kick out employees when they r not needed, they can also do the same …. In capitalism world both r right… [sic]" Pitti replied, “Don’t accept offer letter, it’s fine. But this is after accepting offer-letter & then not showing up the last minute (after making employers wait for months)." Debate ensued.

People on both sides of the argument raised many valid points, including suggestions to curtail long notice periods and standardization of salary.

