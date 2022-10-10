Kids Set up Meeting Between Their Divorced Parents, The Result is Hilarious

Divorces are tricky. They can be horrible for all the parties involved or they can sometimes have a hilarious take. Now, these divorced parents have the internet divided whether their meet-up set by their kids is hilarious or heartbreaking. But of one thing social media users are certain, these parents sure took it in a stride. And, the Internet loves them for it. The parents had no idea their kids invited them together for dinner again. As the mother sits in the diner looking at the menu, the father comes in and is stunned to see his ex-wife there. The mother, too, looks around awkwardly. But the father has a hilarious remark to their kids, “She is not my ex, she is my why." Watch the clip here:

The internet is split on whether the kids were right to bring their parents together like this. Some were sure the kids obviously did not know both sides of the story to put them through this. The father’s awkwardness is making them believe if their grown child ever pulled something like this on them, they might not be able to hold back airing out dirty laundry about their ex-partner. Others saw it more as a sign of the parents’ maturity. “I think something like this would only work if the divorce was done peacefully. My parents have been legally separated for 11 years now but they still get invited to each other’s family’s events, and they’ll go to other events together if we ask them too. But if they didn’t get along I’d keep them far away from each other," a comment read.

Another user wrote, “I think it’s okay. Yeah they don’t like each other but they love their kids and it’s good to see them being able to, even though uncomfortable, they can be adults about it."

“My parents are divorced and are both great people, just not great together, but they’re civil. Honestly, divorce is one of the best things they did for themselves," commented a third user.

Meanwhile, one user had a more level-headed response to the situation. Introducing themself as a divorced parent, they agreed that on a certain level every kid sometimes hopes that their parents get back together. That is because there’s a pull for a whole family unit, even if the kids know their parents are not meant to be together. To the user the situation did not come off as awful. The parents took it with good humor. They reminisced when their child jokingly tried to get them and their father back together. While the two get along fine, the user mentioned they would never get back together with the father. However, the love for their child is greater. That comes with loving her sense of humor. The user also believed they are capable of rolling with the joke. And mentioned they would have stayed and continued to accept further invitations without hesitation.

