Kili Paul and Sister Neema Impress Internet With Desi Moves on Kala Chashma

Kili Paul, the famous Tanzanian social media influencer and digital creator, who rose to fame for his entertaining lip-sync dance videos alongside sister Neema Paul, is back with yet another energetic clip. However, this time his dance reel has left the desi internet utterly impressed. Kili Paul, who often uses hit songs for creating his lip sync video, this time gave a hilarious twist to Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s popular dance number Kala Chashma.

Ever since the release of the track, Kala Chashma has become an integral part of the Indian wedding and party playlist. The video of Kili Paul comes with a funny script which begins with the internet sensation entering the video walking with the help of a stick posing like an elderly man. Meanwhile, sister Neema appears to be a tad bit confused as the music of Kala Chashma plays in the background. While nothing makes sense, Kili takes a hard tumble leaving her sister worried but there comes a sudden twist when the internet sensation drops his act and starts twerking on the beat. Soon, the viral brother-sister duo shake a leg to the Bollywood number as they enjoy every peppy beat of the song. Neema Paul does forget a few steps but their contagious smiles eventually fill all the gaps to make it a wholesome watch. While sharing the video on Instagram, Kili Paul wrote, “Neema couldn’t keep up but love this." Watch the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With more than 3 lakh likes, the desi users have flooded the comment section with immense praise for the Tanzanian gems. A user called them, “Future movie stars," another said, “The energy she is trying to match is commendable. God bless you both." One more wrote, “If you can sit still to this, you’re dead."

Almost a month ago, it was comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon and musician Demi Lovato who posted a similar video on the same track. It was Fallon who took the fall in the old clip. Take a look at it here:

The high-tempo number was crooned by Neha Kakkar in collaboration with Badshah and Amar Arshi. The original version of Kala Chashma was composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillion. Indian rapping sensation Badshah recreated the song for the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

