Kili Paul Lip Syncing to Justin Bieber's 'Baby' Will Take You Back to Good Old Days

Tanzanian Internet sensation Kili Paul, who has won hearts in India by dancing and lip-syncing to famous Bollywood songs, has become a regular on everyone’s social media feed. However, this time, the content creator took netizens down the nostalgia road after he lip-synced to the superhit song Baby by Justin Bieber with his sister Neema Paul. The song released in 2010 and featured rapper Ludacris. In the caption, he wrote, “Throw back to this song. Sweet memories." Dressed in traditional Maasai clothing, the brother-sister duo has won netizens once again.

The video has now gone viral with over 42K likes. Have a look for yourself:

“This song will forever be a hit. We always karaoke to it on our team trips. JB crew forever," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Superb performance dear." The video has gather over 3 lakh views and people can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

With his entertaining videos, Paul is just proving that good music indeed transcends all borders and one does not need to speak the language to appreciate music. Earlier, the content creator posted a video on a heart-wrenching melancholic track by Arijit Singh. He posted a video that displays his emotional acting chops while lip-syncing to the song Channa Mereya by Arijit Singh. The original was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Paul delivered a very strong and convincing emotional expression while lip-syncing to the song. He channelised Ranbir who played a heartbroken Ayan in the film as his love Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma, did not reciprocate his feelings. After lip-syncing for a while, he also performs the signature hook step of the song before ending the video. The Tanzanian sensation tagged singer Arijit and music composer Pritam along with actress Anushka Sharma and director Karan Johar while adding in the caption that he could not find Ranbir’s Instagram handle. He requested his followers to tag him, to which a user had a hilarious reply. The user asked him to tag Alia Bhatt instead.

