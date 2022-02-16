Kim Jong-un Sends Gardeners to Labour Camp After Flowers Fail to Bloom on Time

Long before the Taliban imposed their ruthless totalitarian regime in Afghanistan last year, there isNorth Korea which has been under an oppressive regime for decades now. North Korea has a very different set of rules from the rest of the world. Their leader often shocks the world with his harsh decisions. And now in another bizarre news from the country, a group of gardeners have been dispatched to labour camps by leader Kim-Jong-un just because their flowers did not bloom in time for his late father’s birthday. The North Korean dictator made this decision after learning that the 'Kimjongilia' Begonias, named after his late father Kim Jong-il, would not be available in time to commemorate the late leader's birthday, according to a report in Daily NK.

Han, the manager of a greenhouse where Kimilsungias and Kimjongilias are grown, was sentenced to six months in a labour camp. The temperature and humidity in greenhouses must be carefully maintained in order for the flowers to be properly cultivated. Han, on the other hand, was unable to keep a consistent supply of firewood and hence neglected the greenhouse. The flowers were supposed to be the focal point of a large celebration on February 16, Kim Jong-il's birthday, also known as the Shining Star Day.

A source told Daily NK, “Economic activity was substantially reduced as the country's emergency disease-control efforts were strengthened, resulting in the neglect of many Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia greenhouses. But now all of a sudden, it is being said that the Kimjongilia flowers must be grown in time for the event. It was not possible for Han to do it." The source also said that other employees have been similarly punished.

More than 30 years ago, a Japanese botanist named Kamo Mototeru produced Kimjongilias. It marked Jong-il’s birthday in 1988. This was not the first time Kim-Jong-un has shown his whimsical side as far as his father is concerned. To commemorate the tenth anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death, North Korea banned civilians from laughing, drinking, or going grocery shopping for 11 days in December last year.

