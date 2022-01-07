Kim Jong-un's Father Invented Burritos in 2011, Says North Korea in Bizarre Claim

Who doesn’t love Burritos? We are pretty sure everyone does but not to the extent of claiming to invent the delicious dish. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, a bizarre claim has been made by North Korea that Kim Jong-un’s late father Kim Jong-il invented burritos in 2011. North Korea’s propaganda mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun shared a report claiming that Kim Jong-il had invented burritos, which they call ‘wheat wraps,’ in 2011 before he died. The story also mentions late Kim Jong-il inventing ‘double bread with meat,’ a dish quite similar to a hamburger.

Rodong Sinmun has also claimed that Kim Jong-un has been taking a great interest in the dish like his father. In a State TV news footage, North Koreans can be seen eating burritos outside the Kumsong food factory at a stand in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. Photographs of the late dictator touring a kitchen with sunglasses and smiling with cooks while the burritos were being made were also shown in the footage.

Advertisement

However, the reality is far from what is shown in the State TV news footage. According to people who have escaped North Korea, a large section of the country’s citizens can’t even dream of having such a proper meal. Hyun Seung Lee, who was born in an elite Korean family, escaped from the country in 2014. He told The Sun that most citizens barely have money to buy foreign food. He added that bread and butter were even criticized as socialist traitors by the dictator in the 90s. When asked about burritos, Lee revealed that even the ingredients required to make the dish are not available in North Korea. He has not seen any restaurant where you can eat burritos.

Rowan Beard, who works as a guide with Young Pioneer Tours that primarily organizes North Korea trips, told The Sun that he has not seen any dish called ‘wheat wraps’ in Pyongyang.

Advertisement

The origin of burritos is still not clear but the word was coined in an 1895 Mexican dictionary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.