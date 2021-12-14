Kim Kardashian Clears Baby Bar Exam in Fourth Attempt and Internet is Taking Her Case

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to social media to surprise her fans with the news of her passing the baby bar exam on her fourth try. In elaborate social media posts, Kim talked about her difficult journey and how proud she was of her achievement. The baby bar exam is California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, which is required of aspiring lawyers to clear before they embark on the journey of being an attorney. The test is for aspiring lawyers who do not attend an accredited law school, according to Money Control. Kim had failed the exam thrice that included her testing positive for Covid-19 during her last attempt. Sharing the news, the 41-year-old said, “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

While the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s fans were delighted and hailed her, there were some hilarious reactions to her passing the exam in her fourth attempt.

Concluding a long Twitter thread while announcing the news, Kim said, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

