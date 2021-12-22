Kim Kardashian Now Believes Kanye West Wearing MAGA Cap was 'Admirable'

While Kim Kardashian West was originally mortified to see her husband Kanye West wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap, she now thinks it’s admirable. Kim recently sat down for a podcast with former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, in which she discussed her now-estranged husband’s decision to wear the MAGA cap during his Saturday Night Live performance in 2018. The MAGA slogan was popularised by former US President Donald Trump during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. The disclosure is an interesting development amid rumours that the couple may be reuniting and have been discreetly attempting to mend their relationship. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ actress defined herself as a “very neutral" person, so it’s no surprise that she was taken aback by her husband’s apparent political position. As reported by LADbible, she recalled being ‘very nervous,’ as she said: “I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule-breaker, so my personality would be like ‘OK, you guys don’t like the red hat? I’ll take it off’."

Kim added, “That night I was very forceful with him and told him he had to take off the hat." However, in retrospect, Kim stated that she would handle the situation differently now. She wouldn’t insist on taking the cap off if that’s what he believes in, no matter how controversial a political figure Donald Trump may be. “I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable," she added. According to her, what she respects about him is that clarity of what he believes in and the ability to stand by it no matter what. Page Six had reported last month that Kanye recently stated that God will assist him in reconciling with his estranged wife, so Kim’s statements could probably pave the way for that.

