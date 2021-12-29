Kim Kardashian Posts 'Spiderman: No Way Home' Spoilers, Leaves Fans Miffed

After making heads turn, earlier this year, for rewriting the Red Carpet rules with her Met Gala costume, Kim Kardashian is in the news again, but for all the wrong reasons. She has upset the Marvel fandom by posting massive spoilers from the recently-released ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ on her Instagram stories. Considering the massive scale of the movie and the great anticipation that it had created, these spoilers are a severe blow to the ones who couldn’t yet flock to the theatres to watch it. Many are still waiting for a chance to catch it on the big screen while some are waiting for it to start streaming.

On her Instagram Stories, Kim shared photos of a screening of the movie on her home theatre, some of which revealed a very important aspect of the plotline. One of her photos included a scene towards the end of the movie featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, actors who played Spiderman in previous films. The inclusion of Maguire and Garfield in the project had been largely speculated by fans for long, although Marvel managed to keep it a secret by not featuring the two actors in trailers or promotional events. The movie features a multiverse where the universes in which Maguire and Garfield were Peter Parker merges with the one in which Tom Holland is.

Fans who merely guessed working about the involvement of the two actors wanted to witness the big reveal firsthand while watching the movie and were naturally left miffed with Kim after she spoiled it for them.

Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: “Not Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man for people." Another user wrote, “I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow… Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole spoiler on her instagram.’

As Peter Parker’s uncle had once told him, “With great power, comes great responsibility". This should hold true for celebrities like Kim and to everyone for that matter so that we realize we have a responsibility to not spoil a movie for others even though we may have watched it beforehand.

