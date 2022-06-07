Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Herself Taken by North But Twitter Has Questions

Kim Kardashian shared some photos of herself taken by her daughter North but somehow, Twitter found a few questions to ask. Kim has been having a rough few days when it comes to Twitter, after her recent comments about “eating poop" every day if it meant that she could “look younger" brought on a round of trolling. The photos of Kim in her all-pink ensemble seem to have been taken from above and though there are a number of plausible ways that it could have been done, Twitter was not convinced as to how North managed to take the photos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview with New York Times, whilst launching her beauty range SKNN by KIM, the KUWK star said, “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might." The comment did not sit well with social media users.

While many stated people should just “normalise not being afraid to age and grow old", thers trolled her for making such a statement, with one user saying, “Kim Kardashian selling $630 skincare after saying she would eat poop to stay young-looking." A third asked, “all that money Kim….and you say poop?"

Earlier, she was also trolled for a statement where she said that women need to work harder. The businesswoman lamented in a recent interview, where she came to promote her new family reality TV programme, that people don’t appear to want to work for their money.

“Get up and work," Kim said to Variety recently. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.