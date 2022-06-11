Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Bragging' about Rs 1,172-Crore Cashmere-lined Private Jet

Kim Kardashian is facing heat on social media once again, this time for her luxury $150 million private jet lined with cashmere from floor to ceiling and two luxury bathrooms. As per a report in The Sun, Kim has previously faced backlash after sharing that she took 17-minute “joyrides" on the plane, using “two tons" of carbon dioxide per trip. Kim showed the plane called “Air Kim" on The Kardashians on Hulu. “Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine I had custom with all light wood. I had a bathroom put into the front and a bathroom in the back," she said.

Kim added that every seat has its own phone charger, and there’s a king-sized bed in the back of the aircraft. Twitter roasted her for “flaunting" her wealth.

Earlier, Kim was trolled for something similar. The businesswoman lamented in a recent interview, where she came to promote her new family reality TV programme, that people don’t appear to want to work for their money. “Get up and work," Kim said to Variety recently. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

