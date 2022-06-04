Kim Kardashian Trolled For Saying She Might Eat Poop Daily If It'd Make Her Look Younger

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is an icon to millions of women across the world, was recently trolled for her reply to what extent she would go for maintaining youthful skin. In an interview with New York Times, whilst launching her beauty range SKNN by KIM, the KUWK star said, “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.” The comment did not sit well with social media users.

While many stated people should just “normalise not being afraid to age and grow old”, thers trolled her for making such a statement, with one user saying, “Kim Kardashian selling $630 skincare after saying she would eat poop to stay young-looking.” A third asked, “all that money Kim….and you say poop?”

Another user termed Kim’s statement a sign of “mental disorder.”

“A million in Plastic Surgery isn’t enough for 1 of the Most vain people on the planet. She’s willing to eat poop. Such damage shes done to young women’s self esteem,” a tweet read on the microblogging site.

Even if the reality TV star was being humourous, the impact has evidently not been positive.

Recently, Kim was mercilessly trolled for a statement where she said that women need to work harder. The businesswoman lamented in a recent interview, where she came to promote her new family reality TV programme, that people don’t appear to want to work for their money.

“Get up and work," Kim said to Variety recently. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

The Kardashian-Jenners are described by Variety as “symbols of powerful businesswomen" and “public punching bags whose opulent lives are so far removed from reality." Kim was also chastised on Twitter for celebrating her 40th birthday on a tropical, private island during the pandemic when millions of Americans were infected with Covid-19.

