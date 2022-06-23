Kim Kardashian's Kids Being Chaotic on Her Insta Live are Giving Twitter Kanye Vibes

Kim Kardashian went live on Instagram and kids, whom she shares with Kanye West (now Ye), managed to sabotage it spectacularly. Saint and Psalm, who are six and three years old respectively, stole the show on Kim’s Insta live, mincing no words and giving her followers a piece of their mind. “Say hi!" Kim told them, beginning to explain what an Instagram live is, before she was promptly interrupted by Saint yelling “Hi weirdos!" Kim told him to “stop it" but the 6-year-old had a poignant message to share: “If you’re watching this, I hate you!"

Kim tried to stop him, but by then Psalm had already chimed in with some toddler-speak of his own. “Look what you’re teaching him," Kim told Saint, who defended his brother dutifully: “This is a good boy!" The kids’ mischief had many Twitter users opining that they were giving off major Kanye-esque chaotic energy. Previously, North West has also been said to exude the typical ‘Kanye energy’.

Kim Kardashian reunited with former husband and hip-hop star Kanye West aka Ye last weekend as they extended their support to their eldest daughter North for her basketball game. The couple, who went through a messy and public separation earlier this year, were seen at the courtside as the nine-year-old played. According to Page Six, the former couple sat separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks in California where North was taking part in a league basketball game for kids.

