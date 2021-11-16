WATCH: Stranger Visits Woman's House to Return Wallet, Netizens Hail 'Sweet' Gesture

Losing a wallet is definitely a harrowing experience. Besides the cash, it’s more disturbing to lose your important documents such as driving license, bank cards and other items. Not only do you have to report to the police about the lost items, but you have to visit the government office as well to get the new cards. It would not be less than a miracle if you got your lost wallet from authorities or a stranger who showed the kindness to return it. A video of a similar incident has gone viral in which a stranger visited a woman’s house to return her daughter’s wallet. The video highlighting the kind gesture shown by a stranger is leaving everyone with a smile. The video, shared by security camera company Ring, shows the stranger visiting Kim’s house to return her daughter’s wallet which he had found at the parking center. While sharing the video, Ring said, “No good deed goes unnoticed."

Watch the video here —

The clip begins with a man knocking on a house following which a woman opens the door. The stranger tells her that he had found her wallet at the parking center. The woman cautiously informs him that it’s not her wallet. The man then opens the wallet to show its contents. The woman looks at it and realises it’s her daughter’s wallet. The man tells her that all the cards are hopefully there in the wallet and returns it to her. This leaves the woman smiling and she thanks the stranger.

Ring shared the video on November 14 but did not add the location of the incident. The clip has garnered nearly 48,000 likes so far and counting. In the comments section, Instagram users are also appreciating the gesture shown by the stranger.

“Super, nice man," wrote one user, while another said, “What an honest guy." A third wrote, “There are still good people in this world." Many users left clapping emojis in the comment section to praise the stranger.

