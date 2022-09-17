King Charles III Brings His Own Pen to Signing After Ink Leak Fiasco

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s demise on September 8, King Charles ascended to the throne. Since then, numerous King Charles-related videos and images have gained widespread popularity. One of the most talked-about videos involved his relationship with pens and pen holders. Social media users have noted over the past few days that King Charles and the pens given to him have a rather turbulent association.

The first incident occurred on September 10, when Prince Charles was officially announced as Queen Elizabeth II’s successor. When Charles was hindered while signing documents by a pen holder and several pens, the historic occasion became a viral moment after he signalled for assistance from his associates.

https://twitter.com/NatalieTambini/status/1568548803069841413?s=20&t=f70cCbsX4a6Lt2BeJTBMOg

Advertisement

The viral videos of the event have been receiving varied responses from internet users since they were uploaded to social media platforms. For the King, this did not mark the conclusion of his peculiar experience. In another occurrence, when signing a document at the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, Northern Ireland, ink appeared to drip from the pen. As a result, King became enraged and can be heard saying some furious comments.

https://twitter.com/reuters/status/1569994364859850756?s=21&t=EDJ-3sEiJLeD6pnScTgFzw

The social media conversation surrounding both occurrences was intense, and Twitter users could not stop cracking jokes.

The King appears to have decided to fix the problem by getting his own pen. King Charles was recently captured on camera signing the guest book at Wales’ Llandaff Cathedral. In contrast to the previous two occasions, the King was observed signing the book with his own pen. The video received a lot of attention online and users on Twitter weighed in on it quickly. “King Charles is a problem-solver!!" a user commented. Another individual commented, “King Charles has produced his own pen in Cardiff. Passed it to Camilla. No ink stains. All is well with the world."

https://twitter.com/dailymailuk/status/1570749034641649667?s=21&t=EDJ-3sEiJLeD6pnScTgFzw

Advertisement

Keywords: King Charles, Pen, Signature, Social Media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here