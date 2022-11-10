King Charles III Gets Eggs Hurled at Him by Protester, Twitter Praises 'Composure'

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had eggs thrown at them during a visit to northern England. The royals were there to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death. Videos of the incident have been going viral on social media. Three eggs were thrown at them as they greeted people during a walkabout in York, before minders ushered them away. One person was arrested in the incident, reported AFP. A protester lobbed the royals with eggs, shouting slogans like “this country was built on the blood of slaves" and “not my king". He also booed them before starting to throw the eggs.

The Internet’s response to the videos surfacing from the incident remained conflicted. While some commended King Charles’ composure in the face of eggs being hurled at him, others expressed their reservations about Britain’s monarchy and seemed to support the protester’s move.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence," North Yorkshire Police said in a statement. “He currently remains in police custody." UK media named him as a former Green Party candidate and activist with the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group.

(With inputs from AFP)

