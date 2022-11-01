King Cobra, Which Escaped From Swedish Zoo, Returns To Its Terrarium

Animals are known to be notorious, they may amuse in every way possible. In the recent turn of events, a 2.2 meter (around 7 foot) King Cobra managed to escape from its home in a Swedish zoo on October 22 reported CBS News. The video shows the reptile sneaking out of the Skansen Aquarium, a part of the zoo on Stockholm’s Djurgarden Island. In the video, the snake can be seen conveniently moving through the ceiling of its light fixture in its terrarium off a tree branch.

The elusive King cobra named Sir Vas or Sir Hiss has now been nicknamed Houdini after the famous escape artist. After the escape, the zoo evacuated while officials searched for him.

According to zoo officials, the snake was exploring its new terrarium and found an escape route in the ceiling where a heat lamp used to be. The heat of the light bulb was used to keep the snake in the aquarium and it was recently replaced with a cooler LED light bulb.

“He must be a smart guy. The old lamps were too hot, which kept the snakes away," Skansen Aquarium director Jonas Wahlström shared with AP.

However, Houdini is back in his home. The official used X-ray machines to locate the reptile, which was found in a confined space in insulation between two walls, reported AP. Holes were drilled into the wall but the snake managed to escape the sight of the X-ray cameras. Later it turned out that the snake simply crawled back to its terrarium.

Wahlström told SVT that it was too stressful for Houdini with all the holes in the walls, so he went home again. The zoo also mentioned that the snake wouldn’t have survived in the cold if he has gotten out of the building.

According to media outlets, the zoo is home to around 200 exotic species including fish, corals, crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, golden lion tamarind and parrots among others.

King Cobras can be up to 5.5 meters long and are mainly found in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

