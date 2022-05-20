'King is Back': Kohli Shines in Must-win Game for RCB as Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Virat Kohli looked on a mission when he, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, came out to chase Gujarat Titans’ target of 169 in a must-win situation at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Kohli made a handsome 73, an inning that earned him the Player of the Match award. The duo of Kohli-Faf put together an opening partnership of 115 before Glenn Maxwell took the charge and smacked 40 in 18 to help RCB win by 8 wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

Watching King Kohli perform in a do-or-die situation, fans were more than glad to see the former skipper return to form when the stakes were high.

Of course, there were memes.

During the post-match, Kohli admitted to not having contributed much to his side in the IPL 2022 edition.

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven’t done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me," Kohli said.

