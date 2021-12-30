Kiren Rijiju's Reply to Tourist Worrying About Covid Restrictions in Arunachal Goes Viral

The Union Minister stated that he had issued an advisory for everybody’s safety, and he further assured the tourists that their visit will be fun if they take proper care.

Over the years, landslides in Arunachal Pradesh have claimed many lives, it not only hits the traffic movement but also makes it a deadly experience for the locals and visitors. Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, a few days back, had shared an important advisory with people, who are looking forward to traveling to Arunachal Pradesh. Posting a video of himself on Twitter, which featured him helping out a car that got stuck in the middle of a snowy road in Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister warned people to be cautious while visiting the state.

Highlighting that heavy snowfall has been predicted between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang, Rijiju advised tourists visiting Tawang to get proper information before they move as the road is extremely dangerous to drive. He also pointed out that at some points, the temperature goes down to -25!

Take a look at the Union Minister’s post:

While netizens hailed Rijiju for the information, a bunch of users were anxious as they had already planned and booked tickets for a trip to the state. However, the Union Minister’s reply to them is winning the internet. Requesting the Union Minister to not impose any restrictions in Arunachal Pradesh, a user wrote, “Dear sir whatever it may be I’ve already booked my tickets to Arunachal." He further said, “Marega tho marega lekin trip cancel nai hoga (I’ll die but won’t cancel this trip)." Rijiju told him that his intention was not to make people cancel their trips, and he had just issued an advisory for everybody’s safety.

While replying to another user, Rijiju urged people to be cautious as those hailing from plain areas are not aware of slippery road conditions, freezing cold and low oxygen. “But the visit will be fun if you take proper care !!," he added.

The northeastern states have been receiving heavy snowfall in the recent few days.

