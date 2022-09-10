Kitten Born With 'Third Eyeball' Takes Internet by Storm

The Internet is an amazing place to be. With its plethora of content, we often stumble upon certain videos and pictures that blow our minds away. Sometimes, it makes us question the strange miracles of Nature and the endless possibilities the world holds.

A video shared on Reddit, an American social news aggregation, proves Nature’s amazing creations are indeed real. Uploaded on the online platform by a Reddit user named u/Alloth, the video portrays an adorable kitten born with a “third eyeball."

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

“Cat with a third eyeball," read the caption.

The video that has created a social media buzz reveals a woman holding a spotted kitten in her hands. However, users are taken aback after the woman gently lifts one eyelid of the little feline. It is unveiled that one of the eye sockets of the kitten contains two eyes instead of one, which appears to be merged.

Curious Reddit users did not take much time to land up in the comment section with their burning questions regarding the unusual yet adorable kitten. While one user exclaimed, “He’s the chosen one!" another expressed their concern and enquired, “Is the third eye functional though? Does it share a retina?"

Advertisement

Responding to all the discussions and assumptions of the layman, a veterinarian explained, “Random mutations happen all the time. Most of them get corrected or the cell gets eliminated before it multiplies. Of the ones that get to stay, most of them are irrelevant, in a non-coding part of the DNA. But very few get through and cause an interesting change like this."

In a similar case but with a human baby this time, a video of an infant born with a horn-shaped structure instead of legs baffled doctors in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpur district.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here