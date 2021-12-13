Kiwi Man Lists Garage With Chair and Table Next to Car on Rental Platform, Draws Ire

There are various platforms where people can sell and rent their houses. There are also numerous ways to advertise your place. A man in New Zealand has taken everyone by surprise, though. The man put a chair, table and bunk in the garage of his house and then advertised it on an online platform.

This advertisement has driven home the bitter truth of the lack of houses in New Zealand. This picture has attracted a lot of attention from people, including politicians of the country.

This ad, which shows a cot next to a car in a parking lot, is from Auckland, New Zealand. Geordie Rogers, a Renters Union spokesman, has said that this ad has displayed the bitter truth about the lack of good property on rent.

According to a report in the Newshub, the advertisement has drawn a lot of backlash from social media users who have commented against it, condemning the listing as ‘tasteless’.

The man behind the advertisement has told NZ Herald he removed the listing after being the target of many threats. It has also drawn the ire of politicians. Green MP Chloe Swarbrick reportedly told the newspaper Stuff that the listing was “cooked" and not a genuine one.

“Most young Aucklanders, strangely, wouldn’t be particularly shocked, given the state of housing that many of us have lived in," said Swarbrick. She also called for all rental platforms to implement a landlord register and demand a warrant of fitnesses.

“We’re so frequently putting the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, [despite] all of this is being obviously messed up," she said.

