KJO Just Baited Us With 'Koffee with Karan' Not Returning, You Can Delete Your Memes

Karan Johar on Wednesday morning took to social media and announced that his talk show Koffee with Karan was not coming back. He shared a note with his fans and followers on social media and announced with a ‘heavy heart’ that the show is not returning. His post read, “Hello, Koffee with Karam has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…". Netizens were left divided by the news. While some were happy that the show was supposedly finally coming to an end, others felt sorry about the same.

The reactions, however, did not stay that way for long. Some time after the initial announcement, Karan Johar shared that Koffee With Karan will indeed be back soon, but on Disney+ Hotstar instead of TV. He also assured fans that the show will have some deep conversations about love and loss. In a note, he wrote, “Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Advertisement

Take a look at the initial scurry that happened:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!" read Karan Johar’s statement. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Johar also said, “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.