KJo Slammed After 'Comparing' Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s appearance on Koffee With Karan pretty much cemented her position as the reigning queen of sass, with her roasting Karan Johar on his own show. As with the previous episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, many social media users pointed out that a mention of Alia Bhatt seemed to have become a fixture on the show. A particular exchange with Samantha in the latest episode did not sit well with Twitter.

Karan Johar asked Samantha what it felt like to “beat" Alia Bhatt on the Ormax list. Samantha had a smooth comeback, quipping sarcastically that she paid the people over at Ormax a pretty high price to top the list.

Samantha opened up about her separation with Naga Chaitanya on the show and also roasted Karan at certain instances.

