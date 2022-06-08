KK's Iconic Last Concert to be Theme of This Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal

Paying tribute to the iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata will recreate the last performance of the legendary singer. The pandal will be a replica of the Nazrul Manch, the auditorium where KK did his last performance on May 31. The pandal will be located near Arabindo Setu and will also have a life-size statue of the late singer. In addition to this, the last concert of the iconic singer will also be played on a giant LED screen in the pandal. The Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojonin Puja committee coined this idea and joined hands with a local organiser to recreate the auditorium.

“The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the puja committee. We will pay our homage to the legendary singer, KK, who took his last breath in this city,” said Amal Chakraborty, in an interview with India Today. Chakraborty added that he was to go to the May 31 concert but could not. “I heard KK sang a great song. Then he had such an outcome. That is why we have chosen KK as the theme of our puja pandal to pay homage to such a great artist.”

The organisers will ensure that the lighting of the pandal will be exactly like it was on the day of the concert. KK’s statue and Maa Druga idol will be placed on the stage opposite each other. The puja organisers will play the last 20 hit songs by KK, on all the seven days of the festivity.

KK was performing at the concert on May 31 when he felt discomfort. The singer reached his room at the Grand Hotel in Kolkata and collapsed, after which, he was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. He died of cardiac arrest.

