'Life is Roller-coaster': Cricket Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over KL Rahul's Incredible Rise

KL Rahul’s meteoric rise in the Indian cricket scene has been some journey. Rahul, whose exceptional century in the victorious First Test against South Africa made a world of difference, saw himself leading the side in the second encounter on Monday after Virat Kohli was ruled out owing to a back spasm. Opening the batting for India after winning the toss, the stand-in captain was the only batter to touch the half-century mark, while Ravichandran Ashwin’s 46 helped the visitors put up 202 on the board. Seeing Rahul’s rise and dominance with the bat, social media couldn’t help but congratulate the player- someone who was unsure about his spot in the playing XI some time ago. Chiming in was cricket commentator and pundit Harsha Bhogle whose tweet pretty much summed up the ups and downs in Rahul’s young career.

Fans on Twitter stood united to heap praises on the new skip.

Meanwhile, Rahul on his maiden Test as captain won the toss and elected to bat against the Proteas as India will look to seal the series in Johannesburg where they have not lost any Tests. The middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari finally got a chance in the playing XI as he replaced skipper Virat Kohli, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane retained their place.

