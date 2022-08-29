KL Rahul's Old Tweet Resurfaces After Golden Duck Against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Trust Twitter to dig up anything. The cheeky fellows on the bluebird app got to work after Indian opener KL Rahul played onto his stumps while facing his very first delivery by T20I debutant Naseem Shah against Pakistan in both teams’ Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday. India got off to a rocky start as KL’s departure saw India at 1/1 in 0.2 overs while chasing a tricky target of 148 put up by their arch-rivals earlier.

Given the gravity of the situation, KL knew it was an unfortunate dismissal and the batter was visibly miffed with himself. Fans were agitated too and did not go easy on the cricketer on social media.

However, they kept the mocking subtle by sharing and “quote tweeting" an old tweet of the cricketer playing pool, admitting that he was only “pretending" to know the sport.

A large section of Twitter wasn’t as subtle in its criticism of the batter.

Fortunately for KL and India, the trolling was short-lived as former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (35) came in and stablised the wobbly ship. After Kohli’s exit, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took the game away from Pakistan who had done a commendable job to keep things rather quiet throughout India’s run-chase.

Pandya stitched a crucial 52-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket to get the job done. Jadeja scored 35 runs off 28 balls. While Pandya finished it off with a six and remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls as India chased down the 148-run target with 2 balls to spare.

