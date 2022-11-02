KL Rahul's Fifty Against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup was 'Virat Kohli Effect,' Declare Cricket Fans

Returning from scores of 4,9,9 so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, out-of-form India opening batter KL Rahul played some flamboyant shots in his stylish fifty against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. After the early departure of captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul shifted the gears at the right time to score his fifty that included three boundaries and four maximums.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ended KL’s stay in the middle as he tried to lap it over fine leg but it landed in Mustafizur Rahman’s hands. However, the Indian batter’s timely 50 off 32 was came in a quick time and was widely celebrated on the microblogging site Twitter.

Many others, though, credited KL Rahul’s handy half-century to Indian star Virat Kohli.

Earlier, senior India batter Virat Kohli spent time with out-of-form KL Rahul in the training session ahead of India’s crucial T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide. Kohli, who has been regular in India’s every training session be it the optional one, attended the indoor session on Tuesday to get himself prepared.

While he batted briefly, Kohli was seen keenly watching Rahul’s batting in the nets and then spent considerable time dissecting his technique with head coach Rahul Dravid.

The videos of the training session went viral on social media where Kohli was seen explaining the Karnataka man his front-foot press, and perhaps, trying to meet the ball early, which has been his undoing so far in the showpiece.

