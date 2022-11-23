Know The Island, Which Changes Nationality Every Six Months

The world is full of different places, and some of them often amuse us with their interesting and lesser-known facts. It can be the demography, wildlife or the piece of land itself that presents us with something unique. One such place is Europe’s Pheasant Island, which has a unique agreement with two countries — owing to which it keeps changing its nationality every six months.

Unlike tourist attractions around it, the island itself isn’t one and is uninhabited. But people do visit the island every year, maybe to brag to their friends that they have been to a piece of land that changes nationality biannually!

In 1659, the Treaty of Pyrenees was signed, and the deal was sealed with a royal wedding between French King Louis XIV and the daughter of Spanish King Philip IV. The treaty not only declared Pheasant island as neutral ground but also mentioned that the island was to be shared between the two countries rotating from one to the other. For six months, from February 1 to July 31, the island would be under Spanish rule and for the next six months, it would be under French rule. The joint sovereignty, known as the condominium, is followed by the two countries to this day.

According to the BBC, the naval commander of the Spanish town of San Sebastian and his French counterpart in Bayonne act as viceroys of the island. But since they have bigger responsibilities to handle, the Mayors of Irun and Hendaye take turns looking after the island.

The island is just over 200 meters long and 40 meters wide, and people are invited to visit only occasionally on heritage open days; but Benoit Ugartemendia — who runs the parks division for the local council of Hendaye — says that it only interests older people, and the youth are largely unaware of the island’s historic importance.

