Koffee With Karan 7: Tanmay Bhat, Other Comics' 'Brutal Honesty' in Finale Lauded

Koffee With Karan season 7 is wrapping up after 12 episodes and the finale seems to have come as a refreshing change from the rest of the show. The Koffee With Karan Awards closed the season with a bang, and for the jury, Karan Johar invited popular social media influencers and comics Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika Nm and Danish Sait. This was quite the departure from the range of top Bollywood celebrities who usually appear on the show, and given Twitter’s reaction to the finale, it might look like Karan is starting to beat the “nepotism" allegations.

In an instance of the “brutal honesty" of the recent guests that’s being praised on Twitter, When Karan Johar asked whether he has talked about Alia too much this season, Danish Sait said, “I watched Brahmastra. In that Alia Bhatt keeps screaming ‘Shiva’ (Ranbir Kapoor’s character’s name). The equivalent of that on television is you saying, Alia." This answer had everyone, including KJo in splits.

Karan also spoke about a relationship he had earlier, which Varun Dhawan was very supportive of. He also mentioned that Varun ‘found out by default.’ Talking about the same, Tanmay Bhat asked Karan whether he dated David Dhawan, Varun’s father. Tanmay also asked him what Karan’s safe word is and why it is Liger.

