Kohli-Babar Azam's Bromance Ahead of Asia Cup May Have Ended India-Pakistan Rivalry Online

Former India skipper Virat Kohli meeting and greeting Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 clash may have ended rivalry on social media, even ever so briefly. The two greats of the game met each other ahead of the much-anticipated Sunday clash between the two nations in Dubai as fans were over the moon to see their favourites in a single frame.

The mutual respect shown by the two on the field with a handshake and smiles on their faces was carried over to the microblogging site where the fans from both nations assembled to share their love and respect for cricket and couldn’t wait to witness the marquee encounter between Kohli and Babar.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is all set to return to action in the upcoming Aisa Cup 2022. Kohli, who has not been in the finest of forms in the past couple of years, will take the field against Pakistan on Sunday clash after being briefly absent from South Africa T20Is, West Indies, and Zimbabwe tours. Kohli’s last international century came way back in 2019 and since then he has failed to convert the fifties into big scores.

