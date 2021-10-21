Kohli Bowls Rare Spell Against Australia in T20 WC and Fans Call it 'Peak Cricket'

Despite taking the field only to bowl, Virat Kohli turned plenty of heads when he was called upon by captain Rohit Sharma to deliver to Australian batsmen in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up game on Wednesday. Although Kohli did not pick any wickets in his 2-over spell, India won convincingly by 8 wickets as they chased down Australia’s 152 for five with 13 deliveries to spare. Sharma starred with the bat in his 60 retired off 41 as KL Rahul (39), Suryakumar Yadav played key roles in India’s breezy win. But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the match was to see Kohli hold the ball, which he does very rarely and social media were here for it.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Kohli doesn’t think highly of his bowling action. In a candid appearance on Gaurav Kapur’s Breakfast With Champions in dated 2017, the cricketer said: “Main kar deta hoon bowling. Pehle mujhe actually lagta tha ki main logo ko deceive kar sakta hoon. Aisa hua bhi hai do-teen baar ki unko samajh hi nahi aata tha ki ball kahan se aa rahi hai, kyunki main do-teen baar fisal chuka hoon bowling karte hue. (I can bowl. Initially, I used to think I could deceive the batters. It’s happened on a couple of occasions where the batters couldn’t figure out where I was releasing the ball from because I have slipped on the pitch while bowling)," Kohli hilariously quipped before adding, “Mera action hi bhagwan ne itna ganda banaya hai. Meri rhythm hi uss action se banti hai. (God’s given me a pathetic bowling action. But it’s also the action that gives me rhythm)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.