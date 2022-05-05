Kohli Celebrated Hard After Dhoni's Dismissal and Thala Fans Did Not Like That

Virat Kohli was being Virat Kohli when he celebrated the invaluable wicket of MS Dhoni during the run chase of Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Wednesday night’s IPL clash at MCA stadium. When Dhoni walked in CSK needed 52 off 24 balls which soon became 39 from the last two overs. The talismanic leader, however, couldn’t get his side over the line. While Josh Hazlewood

had the last laugh, Kohli was at his characteristic best as he pumped the air and mouthed the famous ‘Ben Stokes’ to send off the CSK skipper.

Although it wasn’t something out of the ordinary for the former RCB skipper, Dhoni fans did not take a liking to his celebration, suggesting that Kohli had “disrespected" the veteran cricketer.

Guess this sums it up.

Chennai Super Kings fans had an additional reason to be upset as the Yellow Army perished in a 13-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. With this defeat, CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022 are paper thin. As for RCB, the crucial 2 points gained on Wednesday keep them in the hunt for the next round.

