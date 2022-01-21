Kohli Roasted With Memes After Rare Duck Against South Africa in Second ODI

Virat Kohli was once again the top trending hashtag on social media website Twitter after the former Indian skipper departed for a rare duck against South Africa in the second ODI being played at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. Notably, Kohli, for the first time in his ODI career, perished to a spinner without troubling the scorers. After India captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first, the visiting side trailing 0-1 in the three-match series had a decent start before Shikhar Dhawan was undone for 29 in the 12th over. In came Kohli whose stay was a brief one as the former skipper drove Keshav Maharaj directly into the hands of Temba Bavuma who pouched an easy one. India’s scorecard went from 63/0 to 63/1 then 64/2 in a span of six deliveries.

Needless to say, Kohli, who recently stepped down from the Test captaincy, wasn’t spared by social media trolls.

There were, however, many who believed that the 33-year-old cricketer, who is considered as GOAT in the ODIs would come back stronger.

Fortunately for India, the team led by KL Rahul, saw a solid comeback after the skipper and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership of over 100 runs to power India to 179/2 in 31 overs at the time of publishing this.

