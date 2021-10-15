Kohli Shares What 'Bubble' Does to a Cricketer and Fans Burst it With Memes

Cricketers from around the world are tied down to the bio-bubbles to carry on with the sport as the Covid-19 pandemic has introduced much-needed safety precautions to keep them and their families safe during tours. As they say, the show goes on, many cricketers, however, have prioritised their mental health owing to the fatigue that has come in bulk with the invisible virus, thereby pulling out of tournaments to recharge themselves before returning to the grind. Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday gave a literal sense of what the cricketers are facing, albeit with a light-hearted post.

In what appears to be BTS from a commercial (cue green screen) ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli shared a snapshot of him simply tied to a chair. The skipper wrote: “This is what playing in bubbles feels like."

Advertisement

The post evoked some genuine responses from the fans who talked about never-ending tours and asked the skipper to rest after the World Cup. “Really we need to appreciate our beloved cricketers for playing under this bubble continuously," a response read.

The photo, unsurprisingly, was turned into a meme.

Meanwhile, Kohli announced that he would call it quits as India’s T20I skipper after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in UAE. Kohli stressed the workload management and noted that he wanted to focus on the longer formats of the sport. “Considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.