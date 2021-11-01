Kohli's 10-Year-old Tweet Goes Viral After New Zealand Crush India in T20 World Cup

Indian batters showed no fight after captain Virat Kohli lost yet another crucial toss as the Men in Blue were asked to bat first and could only manage 110 on the scoreboard against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Kane Williamson’s men registered their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup as the Black Caps chased down the low target with 33 deliveries and 8 wickets in their kitty. The loss, India’s second on the trot, has now put a major dent in their chances of advancing to the semi-finals, something that has shocked and left fans in despair. While former cricketers and well-wishers wanted the raging fans to go easy on the players, there were some who dug up captain Kohli’s decade-old tweet, to sum up India’s current standing in the marquee tournament.

“Sad for the loss 🙁 going home now," Kohli wrote in a tweet dated January 23, 2011.

The tweet was picked up and tossed around after New Zealand crushed India.

Opener Daryl Mitchell made 49 while captain Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 33 to drive New Zealand home in 14.3 overs as they opened their account in the Group 2 of Super-12 stage. Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) was the pick of the bowler but there were just not enough runs on the board to defend for the Indian attack.

It seemed like a catching practice for the New Zealand team as most of the batters were out in the deep trying to force the pace and failing miserably. There were 54 dot balls which meant that India didn’t score any runs in nine of their 20 overs. There were no demons on the track but India’s shoddy show with the willow is a consequence of poor team selection, not relying on form players and the failure to have any flexibility in the side, which lacked proper multi-skilled cricketers.

