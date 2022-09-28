Kolkata Durga Puja Club's English 'Chandipath' Leaves Internet Conflicted

With Durga Puja just around the corner, the city of Kolkata is really bringing its innovative A-game. From a pandal fashioned into the Vatican City to ‘MetaPujo’ in the metaverse, the city’s creative chops are on full dazzling display. In the midst of this, a Kolkata Puja club has given the Chandipath a twist of its own, which has left the internet divided. The Chandipath has a legendary narrator, Birendra Krishna Bhadra. The club in question translated the Chandipath narration to English, purportedly to reach a larger global audience.

While some Twitter users have said that it gives the narration an unwitting comic effect, others said that the English narration could not do justice to the emotion that is best conveyed in its original form. Yet others appreciated the effort and welcomed the move as a means for reaching more audience.

Advertisement

For better or for worse, the move has got the internet talking.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here