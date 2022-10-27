Kolkata Vendor Serves Chhangani Kachori in a Unique Style And It's Hard to Resist

Street food is something that adds more flavour to the city of Kolkata, meanwhile, it is the club kachori that reigns the streets. The deep-fried snack is the comfort food of many. Now, a Kolkata food owner has gone viral on the internet for serving this delicious deep-fried in a unique style. The platter of happiness of Chhangani Kachori that is stuffed with Bhujiya and flavoury potato curry costs only Rs 40. In the video that’s going viral, the Kolkata food vendor displays a massive vessel filled with potato curry made with Indian spices.

If the video is anything to go by, the colour of the curry suggests that it is sure to satisfy the spicy food craving of an individual. After showcasing the rich colour of the potato curry, the vendor stuffs it inside in a leafy bowl. The curry is garnished with a handful of Bhujiya before four kachoris are placed on top of the curry. In the end, the vendor serves this Chhangani Kachori to several customers and they appear to be relishing it with great satisfaction. Watch the viral video here:

Kachori is a staple deep-fried snack that is often prepared by a majority of households in India. A platter of this snack can sometimes make or break your day. The recipe of kachori varies across cultures and families, however, the basic elements of preparing the snack include flour, ghee, jaggery, spiced mung dal/ potato stuffing, or minced meat. Although the size of the street food can differ, it is usually a round flattened ball made of fine flour which is stuffed with a spicy mixture. Unlike Chhangani Kachori, the Maharaja Kachori’s flavour is accentuated by the addition of sweet and tangy chutney with curd added on top of the stuffing.

The recipe differs from town-to-town and family to family, but the deep-friend snack brings in a wave of happiness whenever it is served. The viral video of this Chahngani Kachori’s unique style that was shared on Reddit has garnered over 94 upvotes.

Would you like to try it?

