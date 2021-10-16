Kolkata Women Wear PPE Suits For 'Sindur Khela' on 'Dashami'

As the spirit of festivities erupts in our pandemic-wounded nation, people are bending their cultural practices and customs to suit these challenging times. One such innovative shift in the celebration was witnessed in a Durga Puja Pandal in Dumdum, Kolkata. The five-day-long festival is the most happening time for Bengalis, and one of the exciting days that fall before Vijay Dashami is Sindur Khela. It is a ritual where the women play with Sindur, before the immersion of the holy idol of Durga. However, with its stringent restrictions, the pandemic curbed the enthusiasm needed for such a happening event. So, to revive and bring the spirit back to the same level, people at the Amarpalli Sarbojanin Durgotsav decided to celebrate the festival with safety measures in place.

The video of the ritual is getting viral on social media, wherein the women are seen dancing and playing with sindur while wearing PPE kits, reported India Today. The white fabric of the PPE kit complements and highlights the red splashed onto each other’s bodies. According to reports, roughly 52 women participated in the PPE kit version of Sindur Khela.

“Our Puja Committee always gives a strong social message to people. This year we gave two messages, one is protection from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the second is communal harmony," the organizer of the Puja told The Free Press Journal. The method of celebration seen in the south region of Kolkata oozes messages of social welfare and health and represents the adaptability of Indians towards a hurdle as big as the pandemic.

West Bengal saw Durga Puja celebrations of all sizes in the past week. Therefore, the COVID-19 situation in the state, although not grave, needs to be kept under observation. West Bengal’s tally rose to 15,79,012 on Thursday, with a total of 18,945 fatalities.

