Kota Hostel Room's Photo Has Ceiling Fan Covered Behind Grills, Internet Divided

A picture depicting a strange measure apparently taken by Kota Hostel for its students is doing rounds online. While many are claiming it to be a ‘suicide prevention’ measure, others are unsure and are calling it a ‘poor’ idea. In the picture shared on Twitter, the hostel authorities have sealed the ceiling fan behind an iron grill. The idea seems to be reducing the chances of students hanging themselves from the ceiling fan. The caption read, "At a student hostel in Kota. Guess the reason?" Check out the snap here:

Social Media users, however, remained unimpressed with this technique. Some even called this depressing and others asked to stop making a joke out of the situation. Many mentioned that this was perhaps the worst solution if the intent was suicide prevention. Because now the students have the option of hanging themselves on the iron grill. “Won’t they simply tie around the bracket? That’ll also work the same except the institute won’t need to buy a new fan," wrote a Twitter user.

Others called it the heartbreaking reality of India’s education system. A comment read, “Sickening honestly. Tells a lot about the system that these coaching institutes and parents have created by pressuring the kids into something they don’t like."

Some netizens were not convinced if this was to foil any plans to suicide at all. They were divided if this was to stop the students from ruining the infrastructure of the hostel or to protect the people on the upper bunk on bunk beds from unintentional injuries. A few had more interesting answers to the question. They believed it was to save the cost of air conditioners during the summer. If students hung a wet towel on the iron grill, they could experience cooler air. A Twitter user wrote, “Multiple possibilities: 1. Avoid suicides. 2. To hold wet cloth so the fan acts as cooler. 3. Stop students from throwing things in the running fan. 4. Save students from falling fan."

Amidst all the speculation and guessing, a few users said that this is not just the reality of Kota Institutions. VIT University, Vellore has the same infrastructure. The institute had installed these iron grills not only on fans but on the balconies too.

