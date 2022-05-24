Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Had a Pasta Meal But Twitter Can't Digest the Portion Sizes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding was a big fat one, but the same cannot be said of the pasta portions served over there. Reportedly, their wedding was attended by all of their children including Kourtney’s sons Mason and Reign, and her daughter Penelope, Travis’ son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, apart from the KarJenner clan. Given the opulence of the Kravis wedding, you might expect the food portions to be equally generous, but that apparently wasn’t the case, at least when it came to this scrumptious-looking pasta.

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram story of the pasta served at the wedding and no one was ready for the portion sizes.

Some people, however, came to the defence of the portions.

Recently, Kendall Jenner courted controversy for her awkward style of cutting up cucumbers. Right now, Twitter can’t seem to decide which incident is more worthy of their attention.

