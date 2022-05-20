KSRTC Bus Ending Up in Goa Instead of Temple in Karnataka Due to Google Maps is Fake News

Social media recently went abuzz after reports of a bus bound from Ernakulam in Kochi to Sri Mookambika Temple of Kollur ending up in Goa surfaced on the Internet. As per the claims, a bus that started its journey from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to Mookambika Temple in Kollur village lost its way and ended up reaching Goa.

Several videos surfaced online that said that the passengers, devotees of goddess Mookambika, were surprised to see beaches and people playing volleyball there. The deluxe bus carrying the passengers was named K-Swift and was the newest edition in the fleet of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Here is a video of the report claiming that the bus reached Goa instead of reaching the temple as the driver lost direction. Take a look:

The video garnered thousands of views and eventually reached the ears of the officials of KSRTC. Taking cognizance of the social media post, the officials concocted a vigilance team and initiated a probe into the matter. As per the investigation, the claims made by the social media post were denied by the officials who said that there is no truth in the news.

The authorities based their findings on the GPS tracking system installed in the bus. As per the tracking system, they calculated the distance travelled and found that the claims were false. “It is indeed true that the bus lost its way and took a road that leads to Goa. After realising the mistake, the driver sorted out the problem and started the journey to Mookambika," said an official at the KSRTC, as reported by Mathrubhumi.

The K-Swift official further explained that the passengers saw the sea on the way and confused it with Goa. “They saw the sea and misunderstood that they had reached Goa. The rumours might have stemmed from this," the official said. As per the details that surfaced in the probe, the bus travelled for about 10-15 kilometres on a road that leads to Goa before the driver realised the mistake and corrected it.

