Kunal Kamra Slammed by Father of Boy who Sang Patriotic Song for Narendra Modi in Germany

The father of the boy who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin with a patriotic son has slammed comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a spoof of the performance. The boy sang the song ‘Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat’ as PM Modi stood with a hand on the child’s shoulder to encourage him. The PM soon joined in, snapping his fingers to the tune as the Indian diaspora around them clapped and appreciated the moment. According to India Today, Kamra replaced the patriotic song with ‘Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain’ from the 2010 movie ‘Peepli Live’.

The boy’s father criticised Kamra for dragging the boy into politics. With a strongly worded tweet, he asked the comedian to ‘work on his poor jokes’.

“He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes."

Kunal Kamra replied to the tweet:

This is what the boy sang:

Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip during which he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Modi and Olaf also co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Berlin that a new resurgent India had made up its mind to move forward with determination and urged the Indian diaspora to help the country take big strides globally. Addressing the Indian community here, Modi said the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button. More than 1600 members of the Indian community in Germany comprising students, researchers and professionals participated in the event.

