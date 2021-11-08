Nirvana Pausing Shows to Help Fans Reminds Internet of What Astroworld 'Could've Been'

The show doesn’t have to go on. In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, where, in a crowd stampede, eight people died and more than 300 were injured, mosh pit etiquette has become a subject of debate. Videos surfaced on social media where the crowd could be seen chanting “stop the show" amid the mayhem, with eye-witnesses alleging that their distress calls were ignored by staff and security. Many even alleged that Travis Scott, the star of the show who founded the music festival in 2018, continued singing in spite of being aware of what was transpiring. These allegations have been refuted by Kylie Jenner on behalf of Scott and herself in a statement, who said they were not aware of fatalities till news came out on the same. Reeling from the blow, many looked to the past and soon, old videos of rock band Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl stopping their shows midway to help out fans or stop a fight that broke out, went viral. Sharing a video of Grohl, a Twitter user wrote, “In light of the tragic Astroworld deaths, here’s a clip of Dave Grohl stopping a Foo Fighters show in its tracks to help out an autistic child (sic) in the crowd. Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans".

Grohl can be seen halting in the middle of his song in the video, pointing out towards the audience and saying, “Hold on one second. Does that kid need somewhere to sit? Give that kid a real seat!" He continued to speak amid cheers from the audience, even going the distance to have the child’s parents escorted with him to the side of the show. “It’s a family occasion!" Grohl can be heard saying. “I’ll sing a song to ’em," he adds, before continuing to sing.

Late Kurt Cobain was famously known among Nirvana fans to stop shows every time he saw any woman in the audience be touched inappropriately. A video has surfaced in the wake of the Astroworld incident, where Cobain purportedly stops in the middle of a song to help a woman who was being sexually assaulted. As per Far Out Magazine, the Nirvana frontman had confronted a man in the audience who was allegedly groping a woman in the front row during a concert in Oakland on New Year’s Eve in 1993. It is not known if the video that’s now going viral is of the same incident.

In the video, Cobain can be seen stopping mid-song and charging towards the front of the stage heatedly. After an inaudible exchange, his bandmates can be seen pointing at someone, presumably the perpetrator in the audience, and saying “Look at him!" while laughing.

Travis Scott, in the aftermath of the tragedy, posted a statement on Twitter. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," Scott continued. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All," he wrote on Friday.

