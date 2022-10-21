Kyoto’s Oldest Toilets Partially Destroyed By Car Crash

Heritage sites and cultural centres give us a sneak peek into where it all started. It makes us realise that modern civilisation is only a derivative of the historic ones that either perished or evolved with time. The knowledge of the progression of mankind and the old ways pave way for newer innovations. But what do you do when these cultural and heritage sites take a hit and end up damaged or destroyed? A man tasked with the preservation of a cultural heritage site in Japan reversed his car into the country’s oldest toilet in a century-old Buddhist temple, partially destroying it.

The Japan Times reported that the Tofukuji Temple in Kyoto city was home to a toilet that dates to the 15th century. The 500-year-old toilet site was deemed an important cultural asset. The original wooden site door, however, was ruined by a 30-year-old driver from the Kyoto Preservation Association who backed his car into it on Monday morning, according to the police.

The man restarted his car without realising it was in reverse gear. As the car was parked in front of the toilet, the car moved backwards and destroyed the door. A Kyoto police department official said, “We’ve been told it is going to require a lot of work to restore." An official in charge of Kyoto’s heritage preservation centre informed that while the door suffered the most damage, the walls inside sustained minor damage but the actual toilets, and two rows of pits remained intact.

A Twitter user explained in a thread that the toilets were used by many zen monks back then and a lot of them sold the humanure that was easily collected each morning and sold to local farmers for ready cash. The fertilizer manufacturing process generated money and therefore the toilets were a means of earning for the monks.

