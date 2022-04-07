'Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta': Desis Share Quirky Excuses to Skip Work from Office

‘Kyunki main jhooth nahi bolta’ started trending on Twitter after users decided to tell on themselves and shared the “creative" excuses they have been telling HR and their bosses in order to avoid turning up to work. It’s also IPL season, so these incidents seem to have seen a bit of an uptick. From horoscopes asking people to stay away from “negativity", killing off a non-existent relative every other day, to needing time to “heal" from wounds left from when their IPL teams lost, these excuses for not turning up to the office may make you go “same". You should exercise caution, though, because we’re not sure these excuses would hold up to actual scrutiny from your boss. One shouldn’t try to pull these stunts at home (or at the office). Now that you’ve been adequately warned, take a look at the memes.

You’re good as long as you manage to avoid the following scenario. Avoiding it is kind of strongly recommended.

So which of these are you guilty of?

